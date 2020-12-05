It is with great sadness that the family of Monique Buote (née Hupé) announces her passing on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 of Covid-19 at the age of 55 years. Monique was married to her best friend Perry, who also passed away on November 19, 2020 of Covid-19. She will be lovingly remembered by her precious children Adam, Jesslyn and step-daughter Michelle (Quinton) Popp. Monique will also forever be remembered by her brothers and sisters: Raymond (Jocelyne), Léa, Claude, Guy (Carole), Claudette, Jacqueline (Benoît), Ulysse, Pauline (Darcy), Jeanne, mother-in-law Bertha Buote, brother-in-law Patrick (Kathleen), sister-in-law Pamela (Ron), grandchildren Declan, Titius, Phoebe, and Presley, many nieces, nephews, aunts & uncles, and best friends Céline Petit, Sara Korosil, and Sheri Hupé. Monique was predeceased by her father and mother Lionel and Hélène Hupé, her sister Maria and her father-in-law William Boute. Monique worked for Southern Health/Santé Sud as a Home Care Aid for 22 years at the Villa Youville. Her devotion and her compassion towards her clients made her exceptional in her field. All loved Monique as much as she loved them. Monique's love for her children was unconditional. She loved Barry Gibb of the Bee Gees and Johnny Reid. Monique always found time to play cards and make meat pies for her family. The family wishes to thank the staff at HSC for the compassion, kindness and tender care shown toward Perry during his stay at the hospital and to the Manitoba Métis Federation. A special thank you to the First Responders for their professionalism, they are true heroes in our eyes. Donations in memory of Monique may be made at https://ca.gofundme.com/f/monique-hup-family-memorial-fundraiser
Interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements by: BIRCHWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL CO-OP 1-204-346-1030 OR 1-888-454-1030 www.birchwoodfuneralchapel.com