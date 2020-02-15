Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Morgan Richards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Morgan Richards

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Morgan Richards In Memoriam
In loving memory our beloved dad, father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather who went home to heaven nine years ago February 15, 2011. Dad, so much has happened since you left us. You have many great grandchildren. Our family continues to grow, but you're not here to share these "Little Blessings". Every time we get together, your name and stories always come up. Missed everyday by Betty and Steve, Bill and Annette, Joe, Bram and Vicki. You are forever our Dad.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Morgan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -