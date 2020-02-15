|
In loving memory our beloved dad, father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather who went home to heaven nine years ago February 15, 2011. Dad, so much has happened since you left us. You have many great grandchildren. Our family continues to grow, but you're not here to share these "Little Blessings". Every time we get together, your name and stories always come up. Missed everyday by Betty and Steve, Bill and Annette, Joe, Bram and Vicki. You are forever our Dad.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 15, 2020