Passed away peacefully at Bella Senior Care Residence with his loving family by his side on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Linda for 53 years. Dearly loved father of Grant (Katharine) Edwards, Jason (Lori) Edwards, and Jennifer Edwards. Cherished grandfather of Michael, David, William, Lauren, Alexander, Victor, and Abigail. Dear brother of Dale (the late Shirley) and Gary (the late Vicky) Edwards. Predeceased by parents Edmund and Shirley, his brothers Lester (the late Joyce) Edwards, Glenn Edwards, Edmund (Linda) Edwards and Wayne (Linda) Edwards. He will be sadly missed by his many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the nurses at Bella who took care of Mr. Edwards. Your care and kindness were very much appreciated. Family will receive friends at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. Visiting on Tuesday, February 18th from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. and on Wednesday, February 19th from 10 to 11 a.m. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by his family. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 15, 2020