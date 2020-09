Peacefully at the St.Ca tharines Hospital on his 90th birthday, Sept.17th. Survived by his loving wife of 66 years Janice, sons Roger (Carol), Brian (Holly), Grandsons Steven (Brianne), Christopher (Justine), Bradley (Jessica), Great Granddaughters Abigail and Averie. Retired from W.S. Tyler. Cremation has taken place, at his request there will be no service. Donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.