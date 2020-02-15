|
Life goes on, days go by but love and memories never die. Deep in our hearts your memory is kept, To Love, cherish, and never forget. Today, tomorrow, our whole lives through. We will always love and remember you. Always in our hearts and thoughts, daughters Doreen, Linda, son-in-law John; grandchildren Joanne and Lons, Stacey, J.P. and Patricia, Kathleen and Mark, Jennifer and Mike and great-grandchildren Jesse, Adele, Mia, Sophie, Dean, Scarlett, Ryan and Tyler.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 15, 2020