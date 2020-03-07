|
|
(1932-2020) With heavy hearts we share the sudden but peaceful passing of Morris Michael Migus on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the NHS - St. Catharines site. He would have been 88 in June! After sixty-five years of marriage, his wife, Helen Barbara Migus is thankful for a lifetime of memories and caregiving. He was a devoted family man and dear father and will be fondly remembered by Vicki Miller (John), Dan Migus, and Barb Chatwin (Greg). Morris was very proud of his seven grandkids Alex Migus (Kaitlyn), Alannah Miller, Lauren Migus (Nick), Suzanne Miller, Kristin Migus, and Megan and Kate Chatwin. Morris was also blessed with being a great-grandfather to Jane Miller, Ella Gilligan and Olivia Migus. Born in 1932 in Montreal, he emigrated with his family to Beamsville in 1946. Hands down, the Montreal Canadians and Alouettes were his favourite teams. He successfully graduated from Beamsville High, and was an athlete on the Ontario Championship Fastball team from Beamsville. After 52 years of career service excellence in the tire business, Morris retired in 2002 at 70 years of age without a grey hair on his head! His oasis was outdoors relaxing and growing many fresh vegetables and beautiful flowers throughout the yard. He enjoyed co-hosting countless family gatherings, celebrations and delicious summer BBQs! His favourite companions were his successive Border Collies, dating back 45 years. In keeping with Morris' wishes, cremation has taken place. Arrangements entrusted to PASSFIELD MORTUARY SERVICES (905) 682 0474. Interment will be at Victoria Lawn Cemetery followed by a private family celebration of life which will be held at a later date. You are invited to share your memories of Morris at www.passfieldmortuary.ca Memorial donations may be made to the Lincoln County Humane Society.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 7, 2020