Murdoch Roberta LEWIS
Peacefully at home on Monday, September 7, 2020 at the age of 91. Predeceased by her husband Frank (2011). Loving and devoted mother of the late Kenneth (Angela), Paul and Christine. Dear Nana of Kara, Jason, and Ethan. Predeceased by sister Nancy Taillon. Roberta was a very kind and generous woman who loved her family and her community deeply. She was instrumental in starting up many organizations in the Niagara Community such as the Mental Health Lincoln Association and the Social Planning Councils of Niagara Falls and St. Catharines. Among her many awards and accolades, was when she received the Queens Diamond Jubilee medal for founding the Osteoporosis Society Niagara Chapter. Roberta worked for FACS Niagara for 21 years and volunteered for 20 years after her retirement and receiving the Alan Fitzgerald award. She was active member of St. Andrews Presbyterian church in Thorold volunteering in the Sunday school, on the board and in the Presbyterian Women's Association. The family will receive friends at the HAINE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 26 Ormond Street South, Thorold on Thursday, September 10th from 5:00-8:00 p.m. A private funeral will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, the Osteoporosis Society of Canada or the FACS Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 9, 2020.
