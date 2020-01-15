|
After a life well lived, it is with great sadness we announce the passing of Murdock (Nick) Ross on Saturday, January 11, 2020. Born in Glace Bay, NS in February 1926, Nick came to live in Niagara Falls in the early 1950's. He had a great sense of humour, quick wit and was a very compassionate, caring person. Murdock Ross, better known as Nick, was a widely known War Veteran who served in World War II and the Korean War. He was also a retired Police Officer from the Niagara Regional Police having served for over 30 years. During World War II he served in Canada, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. He also served in the Korean War and was a member of the Advance Water Party, who were the first Canadians in that country to join with the United Nations. This service in the U.N. Force involved active service in South Korea and then North Korea. He also served in Japan where he was a member of staff at the Battlefield School. Nick was very active in the Police Association and served as president and many other executive positions. He was a recognized expert in the field of bargaining arbitration and was chosen as Chairman of the Joint Bargaining Committee of the Niagara Regional Police Association in 1968. Nick was also active in the sphere of community affairs and was an originator of the Blossom Festival as well as founder of the Blossom Festival Parade - a popular event held in May during the 1960's and 1970's. Nick was the first captain of the Tug of War team as well as being the Chairman of that event. This was held on the Rainbow Bridge each year in May between Niagara Falls, New York police and Niagara Regional police and continues to this day. In 1966, he became the co-chairman of the World Congress of Police Officers which was held in conjunction with Centennial events in 1967. He made numerous appearances in United States, where he was given the best speaker award at meetings of the Chiefs of Police Association. He also made many speaking engagements in Canada and the United Kingdom, where he addressed the British Federation at Scotland Yard. Nick was predeceased by his wife, Eileen, his son, Alan and his daughter, Tina (Roy) Oldenburg. He is survived by his wife, Judy, his son, Christopher (Karen), his grandson, Aaron Oldenburg, his stepson Adam Prest (Christine) and their children, Ryan, Jenna and Brady. Nick was the eldest child of Daniel Murdock and Elsie Maude Ross. Eunice Warmington (Bob) of Toronto is his only surviving sibling. Visitation will be held at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St, Niagara Falls, ON on Sunday, January 19, 2020 between 2 - 4 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Morse & Son on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Last Post Fund would be appreciated by the family. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jan. 15, 2020