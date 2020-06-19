Our mom has gone to be with our dad, Wayne on June 16, 2020 at the age of 76 years. Their legacy is their wonderful daughter and son-in-law Kim and Paul Hoelzli and grandsons Brian and Robert, terrific son Wayne (Butch) and granddaughter Ray-Anne. The little man in GG's life Max and the cutie pie Remi and his Dad Shaun will miss her. Jo is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Barbara (Robin) and Bill Schisler and niece and nephew Valerie and Tom, sister-in-law Olga and nieces Kelly and Colleen and nephew Shawn, as well as sister-in-law Ellen. She is predeceased by her parents, Roy and Vi Furry and her little brother Frankie, her teddy bear father-in-law and wife Albert and Eva Talbot and her brothers-in-law, Bob and Bruce. Cremation has taken place and a service will be held at a later date. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 19, 2020.