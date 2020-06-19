Muriel Jean "Jo" TALBOT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Muriel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our mom has gone to be with our dad, Wayne on June 16, 2020 at the age of 76 years. Their legacy is their wonderful daughter and son-in-law Kim and Paul Hoelzli and grandsons Brian and Robert, terrific son Wayne (Butch) and granddaughter Ray-Anne. The little man in GG's life Max and the cutie pie Remi and his Dad Shaun will miss her. Jo is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Barbara (Robin) and Bill Schisler and niece and nephew Valerie and Tom, sister-in-law Olga and nieces Kelly and Colleen and nephew Shawn, as well as sister-in-law Ellen. She is predeceased by her parents, Roy and Vi Furry and her little brother Frankie, her teddy bear father-in-law and wife Albert and Eva Talbot and her brothers-in-law, Bob and Bruce. Cremation has taken place and a service will be held at a later date. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cudney Funeral Chapel
241 West Main Street
Welland, ON L3C 5A4
(905) 735-1414
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved