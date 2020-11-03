1919-2020 It is with sadness and joy that we share with you the passing of Muriel Steed, the matriarch and rock on which this family stands. At the age of 101, Mother has seen a century of change and guided her family through it with love, compassion, and faith. The eldest child of Barbara (Shouldice) and Rev. Tom Hazlewood, she grew up in manses throughout southern Ontario. After graduation from Victoria College (BA. University of Toronto, '42), she married her college sweetheart, Arthur, her partner of 65 years, who was soon ordained into the United Church of Canada. Mother and Dad were a team as they tended to the spiritual needs of communities in Humber Valley and Fonthill. The household was always busy with four children and a slew of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Mother was the go-to person, be it for bruised egos, broken hearts, or cuts and bruises. Through thick and thin, good times and bad, she was the one who we could always count on. Living through the Great Depression, World War II and many tragedies, she inspired us with her optimism. In her early 90's, she wrote a book about her life titled "A Happy Life". She was predeceased by Arthur (2007), and by daughter Elaine (2009). She leaves behind brother John (Hazlewood), sons Art (Janie), and David (Katie), and daughter Barbara, as well as grand children Keri (Mike), Adam (Melissa), Julia (Kieran), Tanis (Michael), and great grand children Katherine, Larkin, Jackson, Atticus, Bennett, and Declan. The memory of this kind, caring, smiling, loving woman of faith will be with us forever. Visitation will take place on Saturday, November 7th from 12:00 noon to 1:30 pm at the Fonthill United Church, 42 Church Hill, Fonthill. Please phone the Fonthill United Church at 905-892-6433 for service information. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to the Fonthill United Church or the Diabetes Foundation of Canada. Online condolences may be shared at pelhamfuneralhome.ca