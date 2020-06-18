Murray Allan OLSSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Murray's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in his 96th year. Beloved husband of the late Vera Gwendolyn Olsson (nee Coffin). Dearest father of Nancy Doucet (late Dave), Cathie Neal (Terry) and Jim Olsson (Candace). Cherished grandfather of Joshua (Jenna), Andrea (Ray), Caitlin (Brett), Erica (Mark), Zachary (Jasmine) and Great Grandfather of Raymond, Aariyah, Avah, Kinsley, Kendall and Rowan. Will be sadly missed by his best friend Shirley Curcio, his sisters and brothers-in-law, several nieces, nephews and their families, as well as his companion Maggie. Predeceased by his parents Charles and Cecile Olsson, his brothers and sisters. Murray was a veteran of WWII and a proud member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 613 in Fonthill. He was also a longtime member of St. David's Anglican Church and a former member of the Rose City Seniors Wood Carvers. A private family service will be held followed by interment at Fonthill Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society, Ontario Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Parkinson's Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 18, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved