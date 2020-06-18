Peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in his 96th year. Beloved husband of the late Vera Gwendolyn Olsson (nee Coffin). Dearest father of Nancy Doucet (late Dave), Cathie Neal (Terry) and Jim Olsson (Candace). Cherished grandfather of Joshua (Jenna), Andrea (Ray), Caitlin (Brett), Erica (Mark), Zachary (Jasmine) and Great Grandfather of Raymond, Aariyah, Avah, Kinsley, Kendall and Rowan. Will be sadly missed by his best friend Shirley Curcio, his sisters and brothers-in-law, several nieces, nephews and their families, as well as his companion Maggie. Predeceased by his parents Charles and Cecile Olsson, his brothers and sisters. Murray was a veteran of WWII and a proud member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 613 in Fonthill. He was also a longtime member of St. David's Anglican Church and a former member of the Rose City Seniors Wood Carvers. A private family service will be held followed by interment at Fonthill Cemetery. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society, Ontario Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Parkinson's Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 18, 2020.