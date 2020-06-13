Murray Keith OLIVER
1927-05-21 - 2020-06-11
The Oliver family is saddened with the loss of our devoted Dad, Grampa and Great-Grampa. Murray was born in Goderich and ultimately ended up moving with his family to St. Catharines as a teenager. He worked for General Motors in St. Catharines for approximately 33 years. He was predeceased by his adoring wife of 73 years, Tina, his brother Lloyd, his sister Ruby, his son Paul, and his granddaughter Lisa. Murray and Tina lived incredibly full lives, travelling to all parts of the world, including their favourite, Alaska, China, Florida for many years, and Europe. Many of the trips in Canada and the US were done on Murray's Honda Goldwing, and Honda Aspencade. Murray loved fishing, horseshoes, and boating. He is survived by his children Larry (Lyn) Oliver, Linda (Rick) Osman, Debbie Hearn (Ed) and Mark (Julie) Oliver. Together Murray and Tina were blessed with 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Cremation will soon take place, but sadly because of COVID-19, a small ceremony will be held at a later date with the immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation could be made to Hospice Niagara, Stabler Centre, or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences at tallmanfuneralhomes.ca.

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
