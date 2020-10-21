It is with great sadness, but also gratitude for a life well lived, that we announce the death of Murtagh (Mark) Henry Geoghegan who passed away peacefully at his home on October 20, 2020, while holding the hand of his cherished wife of nearly 64 years, Marion (nee Hopkins). Mark was born on May 19, 1926 in Aughrim, County Wicklow Ireland, the youngest of five children (Winnie, Sean, Peter, Dennis). He is predeceased by his siblings. Mark emigrated to Canada in 1952 he made his way to Hamilton and met Marion, proposing marriage with his trademark "sense of urgency" after a two-week courtship. Mark and Marion lived in Dundas, and Ancaster before eventually moving to the Niagara Region in the 1970s and then settling in St. Catharines. Mark worked at Stelco for 32 years, retiring in 1989 to a life of reading, travel, gardening, walking, early bird garage sale shopping and perpetual motion. Mark was extremely well read and loved history, biography and poetry, he also enjoyed classical music, gardening, football, baseball, and a lively debate on current events. He will be forever, lovingly remembered by his wife, their two children, Belinda (Patrick) and Patrick (Wendy) as well as by his of his five precious grandchildren; Connor, Reid, Kaitlyn, Cole and Liam. Also mourned by sisters-in-law Betty (Sam) and Joan, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins in Canada, the United States and Ireland. The family will receive visitors at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines on Thursday, October 22nd from 2-4 p.m. & 6-8 p.m. Vigil Prayers will take place at 3 p.m. on Thursday in the funeral home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Denis Church, 230 Lake Street, St. Catharines on Friday, October 23rd at 10 a.m. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Welland to follow. As per the Province of Ontario COVID-19 regulations - Funeral attendance at St. Denis Church is limited to 50 attendees. Attendance will be monitored to maintain capacity and physical distancing for the health and safety of our staff and guests. All guests attending the visitation or funeral MUST wear a mask. Memorial donations to a charity of choice
would be appreciated by the family. "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness." Thomas Jefferson On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com