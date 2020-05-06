Juskiw, Mychalina (Helen) Passed away suddenly but peacefully at Henley House on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the age of 94 years. Thankfully, her passing was not related to COVID-19. Loving wife of the late Nicholas (1978). Beloved mother of the late Genia (February 2020) and John Juskiw (Joyce). Cherished Baba of Shelley, Karen, John (Adele), Suzanne (David) and she was predeceased by her granddaughter Christina. Adored great-grandmother of Devon, Jessie, Natasha, Mya, Peri, Elizabeth, and Lola and great-great-grandmother of Isla and Oliver. Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service and interment will take place when we are free to gather without restrictions. Details to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations as expressions of sympathy to St. John the Theologian Ukrainian Catholic Church, 91 Lakeshore Road, St. Catharines, would be appreciated by the family. On-line condolences available at www.butlerniagara.ca BUTLER (905) 646-6322.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on May 6, 2020.