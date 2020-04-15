|
Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife for 67 years of the late Richard (Bud) Young (November 1991). Cherished mother of Gerry Tokar (Walter), Rick Young (Betty). Proud and loving grandmother of Neil and, Jeffery Tokar, Rick Young (Katie), Mike Young (Elizabeth) and loving great-grandmother of Sophia Lynn Young. Survived by her sister Laurie Yorke, sister in law Marie Whitelock and many nieces and nephews. Myra was predeceased by her mother and father, Ruby and Ernest Preece, her brother Calvin Preece and sister in law Mary Preece and brother in law Charlie Whitelock. Myra lived all of her life in her City of Niagara Falls. Myra was a homemaker who devoted her life to her family. A private service will be held on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Hetherington and Deans. Interment in Fairview Cemetery to follow. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.hetheringtonanddeans.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 15, 2020