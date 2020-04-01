|
|
With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Mousie on Monday, March 30, 2020 in his 82nd year after a brief illness, while resting at the Welland General Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Denise Letourneau ( 1984). Beloved father of Tracy Woch and Tammy Martin (Woch). Cherished grandpa of Braydon (Alejandra), Jamie (Dan) and Jenna (Jared). Much loved great grandpa to Michelle, Avah, Owen, Nicholas and Bennette. He will be forever missed by his "adopted daughter" Laurie Smith. Cremation has been taken place with a private interment with his wife at the family plot and a celebration of life to be held at a later date. The family would like to express their profound gratitude to his friend Gary Morris and the doctors and nurses at the Welland Hospital for their care and compassion during Mousie's last days.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 1, 2020