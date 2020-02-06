Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morgan Funeral Homes
5917 Main Street
Niagara Falls, ON L2G 5Z7
(905) 356-3550
Resources
More Obituaries for Myrtie MONTGOMERY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrtie (White) MONTGOMERY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Myrtie on February 4 at Royal Rose Place in Welland at the age of 91.Beloved wife of Robert (2002) for 70 years. Devoted mother of Ted (Joyce), Tom, Harold(Pat) and Sue (Gary).Adored grandmother of Matt(Heather), Mary(Andrew),Jake(Lauren),Thomas(Kristin),Alex, Kristen(Shane), Ryan, Chad, Katie and Whitney(Patrick). Proud great grandmother of Aaren, Abby, Ashton, Kendra, Olivia, Kendra and Harper. Dear twin sister of Gertie and sister in law Betty. Predeceased by parents Charles and Myrtle White, siblings Chuck(Ruth),Hazel(Gus),Hilda(Jim),George(Kay) and Art. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family would like to thank the Colborne wing at Royal Rose Place for all of their love and exceptional care. The family will receive friends at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St., on Thursday February 6 from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm.A service to celebrate the life of Myrtie , will be held at the funeral home on Friday February 7 at 10 am. Burial to follow at Lundys Lane Cemetery. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to the Heart and Stoke Foundation or the Alzheimer's Society. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myrtie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -