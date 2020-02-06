|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Myrtie on February 4 at Royal Rose Place in Welland at the age of 91.Beloved wife of Robert (2002) for 70 years. Devoted mother of Ted (Joyce), Tom, Harold(Pat) and Sue (Gary).Adored grandmother of Matt(Heather), Mary(Andrew),Jake(Lauren),Thomas(Kristin),Alex, Kristen(Shane), Ryan, Chad, Katie and Whitney(Patrick). Proud great grandmother of Aaren, Abby, Ashton, Kendra, Olivia, Kendra and Harper. Dear twin sister of Gertie and sister in law Betty. Predeceased by parents Charles and Myrtle White, siblings Chuck(Ruth),Hazel(Gus),Hilda(Jim),George(Kay) and Art. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family would like to thank the Colborne wing at Royal Rose Place for all of their love and exceptional care. The family will receive friends at MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St., on Thursday February 6 from 2-4 pm and 7-9 pm.A service to celebrate the life of Myrtie , will be held at the funeral home on Friday February 7 at 10 am. Burial to follow at Lundys Lane Cemetery. Those who wish may make a memorial donation to the Heart and Stoke Foundation or the Alzheimer's Society. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Feb. 6, 2020