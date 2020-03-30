|
|
Resting comfortably at her home on Thursday, March 26, 2020, with her four sons close by, Myrtle passed on to meet Dick (deceased April 5, 2018), her husband of nearly 65 years. Beloved mother of Bryan, Allan (Nadia), Lorne (Terry), and James (David), devoted grandmother to Sarah (Tim), Ryan, Andrew, Lindsay (Lance), Evan, Mackenzie, and Harrison, and great grandmother to Sydney, Meghan, Emma, and Jackson. Born in Merritton, Myrtle was the only child of Rosa and Ted Horrocks (of Hazel Grove and Oldham, England), and had held many positions in her work career, including at the offices of General Motors and Foster Wheeler; she retired after 32 years of dedicated service with the Ontario Jockey Club. Myrtle was a voracious reader (it was not uncommon for her to go through several books a week...and mysteries were her favourite!), was known for her exceptional culinary skills (there was no dish too daunting!)...but she will be best remembered for her kind, gentle and beautiful heart, as she was always thinking of and doing for others, and she will be greatly missed by her loving family and dear friends. An important part of Myrtle's life was her faith, and she grew up attending St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Thorold, where she was active in their Young Peoples group, a member of the choir, a Sunday school teacher, and where she was married; in 1973 she became a member of Knox Presbyterian Church, and for many years had been involved with various groups including C-Circle, KPW (Knox Presbyterian Women), and the Out Of The Cold meal program. Because of the current restrictions regarding COVID-19 protocols, there will be a private family service held at Hulse & English Funeral Home & Chapel followed by a private interment at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens; sometime in coming months, however, there will be a Celebration of Myrtle's life, open to the public, held at Knox Church, St. Catharines. Many thanks to the staff at Linhaven Convalescent Care for their considerate and compassionate care during her stay with them. If so desired, donations made to Knox Church in Myrtle's memory would be appreciated by her family. Online tributes may be made at www.hulseandenglish.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 30, 2020