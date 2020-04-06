|
|
Myrtle's family are saddened to announce her passing at the Salvation Army Eventide Home on April 2, 2020 at the age of 98. Loving wife of the late Art Ellerbeck. Dear mother of Mary Way, Richard (Tracy) Ellerbeck and Kathryn Ellerbeck. Grandmother to Diane, Andrew and Christopher. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brothers, Keith, William and Harry Glover and her sisters Empress Le Grand, Mary Taylor, Irene Hepburn, Margorie Fox and Mabel McGregor. Cremation and a Private Family interment has taken place at Lundy's Lane Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to MORSE & SON FUNERAL HOME, 5917 Main St. In memory of Myrtle, donations to the Salvation Army Eventide Home would be appreciated. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 6, 2020