Passed away peacefully at Crescent Park Lodge, Fort Erie on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Chester Sr. Loving mom of Chester Jr (Darlene). Dear grandma of Roxanne (Adonis) Somerville, Darla (Chris) Winger, Traci, Karrie and Jodi. Great-grandma of Chelsea Winger. Myrtle was predeceased by her parents Elmer and Viola Pringle, her daughter Joyce and her son-in-law Jim, as well as many sisters and brothers. She was a proud and active member of Central United Church in Port Colborne. Cremation has taken place and there will be a private family graveside service. Memorial remembrances to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the DAVIDSON FUNERAL HOME, 135 Clarence Street, Port Colborne. Online condolences and guest register available at www.davidsonfuneralhome.com
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Apr. 28, 2020