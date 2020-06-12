MYRTLE PINDER
At Tabor Manor on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the age of 98. Beloved wife of the late George. Loving mother to Gloria "Molly" (Marty) Ainslie, Marilyn Featherstone, George (Robin) Pinder, John (Vicki) Pinder and Tom (Sue) Pinder. Loving grandmother of Kate, Shauna, Jason, Brock, Adam, Christopher, Lindsay and Jennifer and her 10 great grandchildren. Myrtle was a parishioner at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in St. Catharines, a dedicated and caring volunteer at the St. Catharines General Hospital, a life member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 24, and active member at the Thorold Seniors Center. She was a true helper, and her passion was caring for others. She loved Bingo and trips to the casino. A private family Funeral Liturgy outside of Mass was held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at BOCCHINFUSO FUNERAL HOME, 2 Regent Street, Thorold. Myrtle will be going home to Sault Ste Marie for her Rite of Committal at Greenwood Cemetery. If desired, donations to Ontario Brain Injury Association or the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. On-line condolences may be left at www.bocchinfusofh.com "Let's go for a car ride!"

Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 12, 2020.
