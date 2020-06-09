Nancy Elizabeth CAMERON
Passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at the age of 62. Survived by her husband Stephen, son Michael, step-children Brian and Lindsey, brother Bob (Martina), nieces Catharine and Meganne, nephews Shaun and Don, her Aunt Doris and Aunt Marge, brother-in-law Dan (Yvonne), and nephews Christopher and Craig. Great Aunt to Jacob and Lily. Predeceased by her parents Doris and Douglas Cameron and her brother Bruce (Anne). Nancy had many, many friends and will be missed by all, including Diesel and Seabass. Nancy worked for many years as a PSW at the Shaver Hospital, though the care she gave was not limited to her work. She loved Oxbow Lake, and spending time at her parents' cottage there, enjoying nature and adventure, spending time with family and friends, anything that was going to be a good time. A memorial service will be live-streamed from St. George's Anglican Church on Sunday, June 14th at 12:00 noon (https://youtu.be/l1G1ThNEsHI). A Celebration of Nancy's Life will take place on the one year anniversary of her death on June 6, 2021. Donations to University Health Network - Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation or the Lincoln County Humane Society in Nancy's memory would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the HULSE & ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL; 75 Church Street, St. Catharines (905-684-6346). Online condolences may be shared at www.hulseandenglish.com.

