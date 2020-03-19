|
|
Peacefully, at NHS-St. Catharines Site on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 67 years of age. Predeceased by her beloved children; Lana (May 12, 2013) and Gary (1971) and her parents Gordon and Mini Mattatall. Much loved aunt of Duane, Robert, John, Kelly and their families. Nancy will be deeply missed by her best friend, Bob, her godson, Jake, and her dear friend Wayne. Nancy enjoyed attending concerts and loved animals, especially cats. In honouring Nancy's wishes a private family graveside service will be held. Memorial donations to Lincoln County Humane Society would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, 52 Scott Street West, St. Catharines (between Ontario Street & South Service Road), 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at CCBSCares.ca Always Our Angel!
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Mar. 19, 2020