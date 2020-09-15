Passed away at Niagara Health System - General Site in St. Catharines on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the age of 55. Loving wife and best friend of Antonio for 26 years. Dear mother of Marc Antonio (Sara Watson). Cherished sister of Chris Beuckx (Tesa), Joe Beuckx (Jeanette), and Patricia Papineau (Gerald). Also remembered by nephew Serge (Courtney), niece Shelly (John); father-and-mother-in-law Giovanni and Iolanda Catanzariti; brothers-in-law Carlo (Kelly), Michelangelo; and nieces and nephews Joe, Nicole, and Paul. Fran was friendly and caring, she had a unique gift to see people for who they were - and always brought joy and laughter. She was a great mother and awesome cook. Her many pets were always doted on and she had many, she especially loved Finney to bits. Fran will always be loved and never forgotten. Cremation has taken place. Public visitation will take place at BUTLER FUNERAL HOME, 424 Niagara Street, St. Catharines (keeping within the guidelines of COVID-19 restrictions) on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. A private family service will follow at 11 a.m. Donations in Fran's memory to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be gratefully accepted. Online condolences at www.butlerniagara.ca
In our hearts forever