Our loving mother passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020 at Bethany Riverview in Calgary, Alberta, at the age of 87. Nancy Jane Bart was a devoted wife to her beloved Leonard (2011) for 58 years and cherished Mommee to Laura Margaret Bart and Stephen Bart (Cristal). Loving Gran of Kelly and Lyndsy (Zach). She was the only and younger sister to Margaret Thompson (2007) and fondly remembered 'Aunt Jane' to her nephews and nieces. Jane was an avid volunteer supporter of local politics. She generously volunteered at the St. Catharines General Hospital as a member of the ladies auxiliary and often canvassed for the United Way. A voracious reader and very determined cryptic crossword puzzle enthusiast, Jane also enjoyed many years of spirited bridge with the Wednesday afternoon gals, Marion, Marilyn, and Norma. Once Laura and Stephen started high school at Denis Morris, she began a successful accounting business Kennbar Services, until retiring to enjoy winters with Len in Port Charlotte, Florida. Her love of curling from the 1960's transferred to lawn bowling during those Florida winters. It's been said that Jane was quite a force and a presence; she was an unfailingly loving wife, a fiercely supportive mom, a caring and loyal community citizen and an imaginative grandmother. We would like to thank the exceptional staff at Bethany Riverview, who enjoyed and cared for Jane during her recent illness. In keeping with Jane's wishes, a private family internment at Mount Osbourne Cemetery in Beamsville will be held. Should you wish, memorial donations to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of Niagara would be appreciated. "A mother holds her children's hands for a while, their hearts forever." To express condolences, please visit: www.mountainviewmemorial.ca
