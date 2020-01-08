|
It is with great sadness the family of Nancy Linda Marie Hesse (nee Rogers) announces her sudden passing on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at the age of 68 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. A 15 year employee at Giant Tiger in Strathroy, her laughter and singing will be sadly missed by all those who knew her. Nancy is survived by three children, Sally Hesse of Ottawa, Melinda (Mike) Szusz of Maynooth and three grandchildren. Also survived by her sister Eileen (Gord) White of Fonthill, brother James Rogers of Fonthill, sister-in-law Elizabeth Rogers of Sarnia and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Harry and Dorothy Rogers, sister Ruby Janzen, brother Jeffrey Rogers, sister-in-law Barbara Rogers and brother-in-law Henry Janzen. At her request cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral service. Sympathy may be expressed through donations to the . Arrangements entrusted with Cremation London & Middlesex, 519-858-2467. At her request there will be no funeral service. Sympathy may be expressed through donations to the . Cremation has taken place. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.cremationlondon.com