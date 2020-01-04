|
|
Peacefully, on Wednesday January 1, 2020, at the Welland General Hospital, Naomi Overholt at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Bill. Dear mother of Tom (Lisa), Diana Yacyshyn (Walter) and Sandra Kurowski (John) and the late Gaye-Anne Noiles (Wayne). Loved grandmother of eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Survived by her two brothers, Joe and Charlie Mewett. Sadly missed by her cat Ozzy. Private family arrangements entrusted to PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME (905-892-1699). Donations to the Kidney Foundation or Camp Health, Hope and Happiness would be appreciated by the family. Please share condolences, memories and photos at www.pleasantviewcemetery.ca