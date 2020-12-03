Pischedda, Natale "Nate" December 15, 1932 - December 1, 2020 With broken hearts we announce the passing of Nate after a brief illness with his loving wife of 57 years, Teresa (Corda), by his side. He is survived by sister Antonia (Pietro) from Sardina, brothers Jocko (Tiina), Nino (Leslie). Nate will be lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews both here in Canada and in Italy. Nate is predeceased by his brother Paul (Anna). Long time member of Club Roma and the Knights of Columbus Con 1394. The family sends their extreme thanks to the staff in the I.C.U deptment of the NHS- St. Catharines Site for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Nate's memory to The St. Vincent de Paul or St. Alfred Parish. Visitation will be held at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines on Sunday, December 6th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. with vigil prayers at 3 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Alfred Catholic Church, 272 Vine Street, St. Catharines on Monday, December 7th at 10 a.m. with Entombment to follow at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation is limited to 30% building capacity. Funeral attendance is limited to 120 guests. All guests attending the visitation or funeral must bring a mask and must call in to make an appointment. (905)-937-4444. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com