1/
Natale "Nate" Pischedda
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Natale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pischedda, Natale "Nate" December 15, 1932 - December 1, 2020 With broken hearts we announce the passing of Nate after a brief illness with his loving wife of 57 years, Teresa (Corda), by his side. He is survived by sister Antonia (Pietro) from Sardina, brothers Jocko (Tiina), Nino (Leslie). Nate will be lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews both here in Canada and in Italy. Nate is predeceased by his brother Paul (Anna). Long time member of Club Roma and the Knights of Columbus Con 1394. The family sends their extreme thanks to the staff in the I.C.U deptment of the NHS- St. Catharines Site for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Nate's memory to The St. Vincent de Paul or St. Alfred Parish. Visitation will be held at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines on Sunday, December 6th from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. with vigil prayers at 3 p.m. A funeral mass will be held at St. Alfred Catholic Church, 272 Vine Street, St. Catharines on Monday, December 7th at 10 a.m. with Entombment to follow at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation is limited to 30% building capacity. Funeral attendance is limited to 120 guests. All guests attending the visitation or funeral must bring a mask and must call in to make an appointment. (905)-937-4444. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Darte Funeral Home
585 Carlton Street
St. Catharines, ON L2M 4Y1
(905) 937-4444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George Darte Funeral Home North Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved