Natalina COSTANZO
Passed away peacefully on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Greater Niagara General Hospital in her 91st year. Beloved wife of the late Antonio. Cherished mother of Charles (Angela), Ted (Mary), Rosemary (the late Michael) Chirico and Nicky Bellis (Bill). Loving Nonna of eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews and friends. A sincere thank you to all of the staff at Chateau Gardens and the Greater Niagara General Hospital for all of their care and compassion. The family will receive visitors at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton Street, St. Catharines on Thursday, August 20th from 3-5 p.m. A Funeral Service will take place on Friday, August 21st at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial at Niagara Lakeshore Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Alzheimer Society or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. As per the province of Ontario Covid 19 regulations - visitation and funeral attendance is limited to 30% building capacity. Funeral attendance is limited to 65 guests. Cemetery attendance is limited to 100 guests. All guests attending the visitation or funeral must bring a mask. Online Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 19, 2020.
