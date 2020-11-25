Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the age of 78. Loving father of James Faiella and Victoria (Richard) Clattenburg and cherished grandfather of Ricky. He will be sadly missed by his sisters, Jenny, MaryAnn, Isabel, Michelina and Valentina. Predeceased by his parents Domenic and Lucy Faiella and siblings Ninette, Sandy, Concetta and Rocco. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca
), friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Thursday 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.to 9 p.m. PLEASE NOTE: Appointments for visitation are required in advance by calling 905-358-3513 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. A Funeral Service in celebration of Ned's life will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, with the Rite of Committal to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com