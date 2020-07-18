1925-2020 The family of Irene LeBlanc sadly announce her passing at the Woolcott Wing on July 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alfred LeBlanc (1978). Cherished mother of Myriam LeBlanc, Yolande (the late Donald Brideau), Leonard LeBlanc (Becky), Liliane (Rodney Skelton), Alonzo LeBlanc (Pauline), Angela (Daniel Roy), Alice (Alain LeBouthilier). Dear sister of Rita and Jeannette. She will be sadly missed by her 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her son Edouard, her parents Maxime and Philomène, her sisters Bertha and Anna and her brothers François and Paul. "When you see a flamingo, think of me." Due to current Government COVID-19 restrictions, a private family visitation will be held at the WELLAND FUNERAL HOME 827 East Main Street, Welland. BY MANDATE OF THE BEREAVEMENT AUTHORITY OF ONTARIO, ALL IN ATTENDANCE MUST WEAR A FACE MASK AT THE FUNERAL HOME. Cremation will follow with interment in New Brunswick at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Autism Ontario Niagara Chapter or Église Sacré Coeur and online condolences can be made through our website www.wellandfuneralhome.com