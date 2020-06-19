nee Bell Barbara Muriel MacBride
Died peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Woodlands of Sunset Care Home in Welland, ON at the age of 88. Barbara, formerly of Wasaga Beach (and St. Catharines before her retirement in 1994) was the beloved wife of the late Jack MacBride (2011). Very loving mother of Heather (the late R.D. Reid), Scott (Rebecca Harris) and devoted daughter Sherry Corbeil (Rick MacMaster). Dear grandma of Adam MacBride. Dear sister of Brian Bell (Lynn Eagle). Dear aunt of Lauren Bell, Michael Bell, Travis Bell and Isaac Bell and their families. Dear cousin to Eileen Stock (David) and their children Gordon, Elizabeth and Janet and their families. Friends are invited to gather at the Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home, Stayner Chapel on Monday from 1:30 p.m until 2 p.m. The Funeral Service will be held at Stayner Union Cemetery at 2:15 p.m. If desired, a donation to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by her family. To sign her Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com


Funeral services provided by
Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Stayner Chapel
7313 Highway 26
Stayner, ON L0M 1S0
705-428-2637
