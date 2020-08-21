Passed peacefully in her 92nd year in St. Catharines, Ontario on August 15, 2020. Joyce is survived by her children Kim Mason of Wainfleet Ontario and Shelley McKay of Greenville South Carolina, grandchildren Morgan Banford and Greg Mason of Wainfleet, and Jessica Walton and great-grandchild Matthew Walton who resides in Port Colborne, Ontario. Granddaughter Jaime McKay resides in Johnson City, Tennessee and grandson Kyle McKay resides in Vancouver, Canada. Joyce was predeceased by husbands Allan Mason, Richard "Dick" Middleton and Harold "Rosie" Rose. Joyce was a recent resident at the Royal Henley in St. Catharines and prior to that enjoyed her home and friends in south St. Catharines. She was born in Port Colborne and lived her early years in Welland, Ontario where she raised her two children. Joyce had a long career as a speech pathologist with the Niagara Children's Center from 1966 to 1990, enriching the lives of children there. Joyce was a member of the Church of Transfiguration in St. Catharines. Beyond her work, Joyce had two great passions: her Westie pup "Pippen" and many travels throughout the world. The family will be scheduling a celebration of Joyce's life at a later date. The family would prefer any consideration of donations or flower offerings with donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society
