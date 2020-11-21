October 7, 1944 - October 26, 2020 It is with sadness that the family of Cheryl Jordan announces her passing on October 26, 2020 at the Toronto Western Hospital. Cheryl was a devoted mother to her beloved sons, Shane and Ryan Duffy, both of Toronto. She was predeceased by her two loving husbands - James J. Jordan (2008) and Keith J. Duffy (1992). Cheryl was predeceased by her parents - Etta Matheson (nee Bird) and Frank Bird of St. Catharines. She is survived by her younger brother, Rob Bird, of St. Catharines, as well as other extended family members. She was born in St. Catharines on October 7, 1944 and attended Victoria School and the St. Catharines Collegiate. After completing her education she worked for various offices and security companies in Galt and Toronto. She enjoyed attending Adult Education classes, reading Danielle Steel novels, as well as sewing and crocheting. The family wish to thank the medical staff at Toronto Western Hospital for their kind and compassionate care during Cheryl's illness. Cremation has taken place. Due to COVID restrictions, a private graveside ceremony will be held at Beechwood Cemetery, 7241 Jane Street, Vaughn, Ontario. For further details please contact Shane Duffy via phone 416-871-4872 or email Duffy416@yahoo.ca Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca