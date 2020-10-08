1/1
Herta Plickert
1930-07-19 - 2020-10-02
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved mother, Oma and friend, Herta Plickert (nee Bliesner) on October 2nd, 2020 in Dundas, ON. Herta was predeceased by her devoted husband Eddy (2010) and was reunited with him on what would have been their 66th wedding anniversary. She was the proud and much loved mother of Ralph (Vera) Plickert, Carolin (Claude) LaCombe, and Jo-Ann Fowler (partner Paul Osborne). She will be deeply missed by her 6 grandchildren, Matthew, Rebecca, Hannah, Kurtis, Eric and Lucas. Loved and missed by her nephews Hartmut (Hilda) Hennig and Dieter (Pauline) Hennig and their families, as well as lifelong friends from Niagara Falls Ingrid and Ida. Due to Covid restrictions a private service for family only will be held on October 9th, 2020 at Hetherington and Deans Funeral home. In lieu of flowers Herta would much prefer a gesture of kindness. Phone or have a cup of tea with an elderly relative or neighbour. Donate some pet food to an animal shelter. Listen to someone's problems and be a shoulder to cry on. This is would be what mom wanted.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Funeral
Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel
5176 Victoria Ave
Niagara Falls, ON L2E4E3
9053545614
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hetherington & Deans Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved