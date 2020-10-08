It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved mother, Oma and friend, Herta Plickert (nee Bliesner) on October 2nd, 2020 in Dundas, ON. Herta was predeceased by her devoted husband Eddy (2010) and was reunited with him on what would have been their 66th wedding anniversary. She was the proud and much loved mother of Ralph (Vera) Plickert, Carolin (Claude) LaCombe, and Jo-Ann Fowler (partner Paul Osborne). She will be deeply missed by her 6 grandchildren, Matthew, Rebecca, Hannah, Kurtis, Eric and Lucas. Loved and missed by her nephews Hartmut (Hilda) Hennig and Dieter (Pauline) Hennig and their families, as well as lifelong friends from Niagara Falls Ingrid and Ida. Due to Covid restrictions a private service for family only will be held on October 9th, 2020 at Hetherington and Deans Funeral home. In lieu of flowers Herta would much prefer a gesture of kindness. Phone or have a cup of tea with an elderly relative or neighbour. Donate some pet food to an animal shelter. Listen to someone's problems and be a shoulder to cry on. This is would be what mom wanted.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store