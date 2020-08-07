1/1
Madeleine (Boutin) Doucet
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Madeleine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Madeleine Doucet (née Boutin), peacefully at Foyer Richelieu, on August 5, 2020 at the age of 95. She joins her beloved husband Raymond (1999). She leaves behind her sons Roger (Monique) and Marcel (Paulette) and five grandchildren, Dérik (Kristin), Marc, Justin (Michelle), Luc and Natalie (Paul) and 5 great-grandchildren. She is survived by 3 sibilings, Jeanne d'Arc and Hervé (Québec) and René (California). In keeping with her wishes, a private family service and gathering will be held to celebrate her life at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Welland Funeral Home. ´Une petite colombe s'est envolée tout doucement vers le ciel!´ For online condolences, please visit www.wellandfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved