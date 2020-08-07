It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Madeleine Doucet (née Boutin), peacefully at Foyer Richelieu, on August 5, 2020 at the age of 95. She joins her beloved husband Raymond (1999). She leaves behind her sons Roger (Monique) and Marcel (Paulette) and five grandchildren, Dérik (Kristin), Marc, Justin (Michelle), Luc and Natalie (Paul) and 5 great-grandchildren. She is survived by 3 sibilings, Jeanne d'Arc and Hervé (Québec) and René (California). In keeping with her wishes, a private family service and gathering will be held to celebrate her life at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Welland Funeral Home. ´Une petite colombe s'est envolée tout doucement vers le ciel!´ For online condolences, please visit www.wellandfuneralhome.com