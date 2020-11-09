1/
nee Castellano Olga GROSSUTTI
1923-07-16 - 2020-11-06
In her 98th year, Olga Grossutti passed away peacefully at the United Mennonite Home in Vineland. Loving Wife of the late Costantino "Cookie", loving Mother of Silvia (Mario) Passalent and Marcello (Maryann) Grossutti, loved Nonni to Mark (Ondrea Crockett) Passalent, Paul (Laura) Passalent, Michael (Tamara) Grossutti, Daniel (Mary) Grossutti, Joseph (Emily Rooks) Grossutti and Super Nonni to Matteo, Noah, Beatrice, Isaac and Evan. Survived by her sister Anna Maria (the late Lucio) DeRose. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and extended family members. A special thank you to the Staff at the United Mennonite Home in Vineland for all their care and compassion towards Mom. Visitation will be held at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 2-6 p.m. with Vigil Prayers at 4 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 169 St. Paul St. W., on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 12 p.m. followed by a Rite of Committal at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Chez Marie Refugee Assistance Centre or Multiple Sclerosis Society: Niagara Peninsula Chapter. As per the Province of Ontario Covid-19 regulations - visitation and funeral attendance is limited to 30% building capacity. Cemetery attendance is limited to 60 guests. All guests attending the visitation or funeral must bring a mask. On-Line Guest Book - www.georgedartefuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Nov. 9, 2020.
