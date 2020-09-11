Passed away peacefully at Eventide Home on Wednesday September 9, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late John (1972) and loving mother of Marion Hanover (Jamie McKinnon), Ann Hanover, Carolyn Hanover (Jamie McCahill). Dear grandmother of Jeff McKinnon, Justin Hanover, Kiera McCahill and Jenna McCahill. She will be sadly missed by her sisters Jackie Wright, Phyllis Daigle, brother-in-law Ralph Davey and many nieces and nephews. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca
), friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Sunday 7 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church. The Rite of Committal will follow at Fairview Cemetery, where she will be reunited with her beloved husband. In memory of Mrs. Hanover, memorial contributions may be made to Eventide Home, and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com