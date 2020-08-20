Margaret Lysick

Passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Hospice Niagara on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the age of 87 years. Predeceased by her husband Fred (1973). Loving mother of Jim (Lorenzo) and Carol (Derek). Cherished grandmother of Brittany (Rob) and Dillon (Summer). Dear sister of Anne, Bernard (Kathy) and predeceased by Betty. Missed also by her nephew, Brendan (Kim). Margaret was a teacher for over 30 years in the area. She was well loved and respected by her students. She was devoted to her family, generous to a fault and the first person to jump in to assist those in need. Margaret was known for her intelligence, exuberant laugh and the ability to laugh at herself. She loved animals, especially dogs. Margaret will be dearly missed by her many friends and family. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Lookout Ridge Retirement Home for mom's exceptional care, and also to Hospice Niagara for their kindness and compassion. A special thanks to her two palliative care nurses Kim and Stephanie. Friends will be received by the family at the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME, 1292 Pelham Street, Fonthill on Sunday, August 23rd from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. The Funeral Mass to honour Margaret's life will take place at St. Alexander's Catholic Church, 50 Pelham Town Square, Fonthill on Monday, August 24th beginning at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. (Note: Because of limited capacity at the church due to Covid-19 restrictions, please call Pelham Funeral Home at 905-892-5762 if you plan on attending the funeral mass) In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice Niagara or the Walker Family Cancer Centre. Online condolences may be shared www.pelhamfuneralhome.ca