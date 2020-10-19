Surrounded by her loving family passed away on October 17, 2020 at the Niagara Health System, St. Catharines in her 84th year. Predeceased by her loving husband Pasquale of 46 years. Cherished mother of Joanne Pennetta, Rosa (Claudio) Tumini and Michelina. Treasured Nonna of Serafina (Nick) Ciocca, Angelo (Sandy) Procopio, Giuseppe (Ashleigh) Tumini, Frances (Chris) Bozza. Beautiful Prononna of Nico, Leo, Franco Procopio, Emilio and Gianluca Ciocca, Luca and Tessa Bozza, and Matteo Tumini. Dear sister of Giuseppina (Frank) Siconolfi, Domenico (Lina) Damiano. Sister-in-law of Gaetano (Anna) Pennetta, Maria Nunzia Damiano and Gina Damiano. Fondly remembered by nieces and nephews in Canada, Italy and the United States. Francesca is predeceased by her parents Antonio and Maria Rosa Damiano, her brother Pietro and sister Nicolina and brother-in-law Antonio Damiano and her step-mother Olimpia Famiglietti and her cherished nephews Pasqualino and Michael Siconolfi. Francesca loved to cook homemade pasta, cavatelli, bake bread and feed her family. She loved to spend time gardening and enjoying the hot weather. You were and are an inspiration to work hard, set goals and achieve them, be tough but also loving and put others and their happiness before your own. Always giving, ever caring for our family. Her smile when given, will be forever cherished. God and family were at the heart of everything that motivated Francesca and Pasquale. This solid foundation of family, faith, and work ethic are instilled in our family and are a blessing to us all. Francesca was loving and protective of her family and she set us on the good and right path to love God and family and to always support each other during good and difficult times. Her love and strength will continue to be a blessing to all of us. Io ho lasciato il mondo di dolore per un regno di pace. The family will receive visitors at the GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines, Ontario, on Monday October 19, 2020 from 2:00 till 4:00 p.m. and from 7:00 till 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday October 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. to be followed by entombment at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens in Fonthill. Donations in Francesca's memory to the Canadian Alzhiemer's Society and or to the Parkinson's Canada would be greatly appreciated by her family. On-Line Guest-Book at www.georgedartefuneralhome.com