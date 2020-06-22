It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sandra on Friday, June 19, 2020 at the age of 53. She is now reunited with her loving father Albert and her cherished brother Robert. Sandra leaves behind her loving husband Tom of 22 years. She will leave a void in the lives and hearts of her dear mother Maria, sisters Roseanne Cieri (Dave), Anna Moores and Rita DeChellis (John Mihaljev). She will be sadly missed by her father-in-law Donald Arsenault, brothers-in-law Ed, Ken and Joe. Predeceased by her mother-in-law Carol Arsenault. Sandra will be greatly missed by all of her aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews together with a great-nephew and great-nieces all of whom she adored as well as her special childhood friends. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at Walker Family Cancer Centre and Hospice Niagara. "Saund, you will forever be remembered for your kindness, laughter, compassion and dedication to your family and many friends". Please remember Sandra with a happy memory that will leave you with a smile. A celebration of Sandra's life will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the Walker Family Cancer Centre or Hospice Niagara. Online condolences available at www.cudneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jun. 22, 2020.