It is with sad hearts we share that Ruth Elaine McWilliams (Nee: Duxbury) passed away on October 10, 2020, at the age of 78 years. She was a woman of great strength, opinion, creativity, and love. She always had food on her tables, pop in the fridge, and candy dishes sprinkled around the house. Ruth was always busy, whether it was gardening or writing poems or building something from nothing. There was always a book on the go and something unlabeled in the freezer. Her creativity was thoughtful and clever--hot glue can be used to decorate any surface of the house! Never concerned about what others might think, she would sing anywhere. She always had energy for fun, hiding poems and silly surprises around the house. The best times were conversations around the kitchen table or playing cards; and she would win all her pennies back in gin rummy, don't be fooled! She welcomed everyone into her life with warm sarcasm and honesty. She would help in impossible situations and would encourage others to have the strength to go forward. She taught us all if you want something you just need to ask and to be loud. While we will miss her quick and witty quips we know she is still with us in our own hearts - because we learned from the best. Ruth is survived by her husband of 60 years, (John, Jr.), two daughters (Robyn and Tracey), granddaughters and grandson (Jaunna, Krystyna and Trevor), and four great-grandchildren (Carter, Ellison, Preston and Amy). Online condolences available at www.butler.ca