At Rapelje Lodge on October 24, 2020 Thérèse Giroux in her 100th year was reunited with her soulmate Léo Giroux (1983). Cherished mother of Yvon Giroux. She will be sadly missed by her daughter-in-law Julie Perreault, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her children Gilles, Lilianne (the late Charles Buteau). Due to Covid-19 restrictions, visitation and funeral attendance is limited to 30 people, face masks must be worn, and social distancing must be maintained. Visitation will begin on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Église Sacré Coeur 72 Empire St., Welland. Cremation will follow. For online condolences please visit: wellandfuneralhome.com