1/
nee Flaherty June Helen Jarrett Calder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share nee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed quietly at home after a long illness. June fought her entire life to survive, for her family and to save animals. She was the hardest working woman anyone knew. Leaving husband and best friend Carey Calder, beloved son Jeff Jarrett, loving daughter-in-law Penny and best gift ever, her granddaughter Katlyn, as well as her devoted buddy Charlie. Survived by niece Diane Howie (Fred) and great nieces and nephews. Pre-deceased by brother Bob Flaherty and parents Ruby and Pops Flaherty. Arrangements have been entrusted to Passfield Mortuary 341 Linwell Road St. Catharines. Online condolences may be left at www.passfieldmortuary.ca Direct any donations to the Animal Assistance Association of St. Catharines.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Passfield Mortuary Services
341 Linwell Rd St.
St Catharines, ON L2N 1T6
905-682-0474
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Passfield Mortuary Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved