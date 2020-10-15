1/
nee Gareri Anna Maria GIGLIOTTI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share nee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Northland Pointe. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Saverio Gigliotti. She is also survived by her dear sisters Concetta Romano (the late Ralph) and Sara Gareri Filo (the late Tony). She will be greatly missed by her nieces and nephews, Rosanna Baldassarra (Frank), Frank Romano (Susan), Maria Romano (Enzo), Carlo Villella (Sophia) and her great-nieces and nephews Michael Romano, Sarah Romano, Alexandra (Ivan), Jack, Luke, Andrew (Victoria), James, Felicia, Sabrina, Veronica, Joseph and Dominic. Anna was predeceased by her parents Emilia and Francesco Gareri. We will all miss our beloved and cherished Nina. In keeping within Covid-19 Provincial Regulations, the family is limited in the receiving of guests in person at the funeral home. Private arrangements entrusted to JJ Patterson & Sons Funeral Residence, 19 Young Street, Welland. Donations in memory of Mrs. Gigliotti may be made to St. Mary's Church or The Sacred Heart Sisters. Please share your condolences and words of comfort with the family at www.jjpatterson.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.J. Patterson and Son
19 Young Street
Welland, ON L3B 4C5
(905) 735-5713
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.J. Patterson and Son

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved