1/
nee Golenia Helen KRAWEC
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share nee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce that Helen Krawec (nee Golenia) passed away peacefully at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Saturday, June 20, 2020 in her 89th year. She is survived by husband Martin, son Terry (Bonnie) granddaughter Andrea, nephews Jim (Karen) and Mike Krawec, and best friend Donna Oblak. She was predeceased by her brother Stan Golenia. Her family is deeply appreciative of the staff and nursing team at Henley House for their care and support there, and the nursing staff at the St. Catharines Hospital. Cremation has taken place, and a private family service was held at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to the Diabetes Foundation, or a charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Passfield Mortuary Services
341 Linwell Rd St.
St Catharines, ON L2N 1T6
905-682-0474
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved