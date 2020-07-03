It is with great sadness that we announce that Helen Krawec (nee Golenia) passed away peacefully at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Saturday, June 20, 2020 in her 89th year. She is survived by husband Martin, son Terry (Bonnie) granddaughter Andrea, nephews Jim (Karen) and Mike Krawec, and best friend Donna Oblak. She was predeceased by her brother Stan Golenia. Her family is deeply appreciative of the staff and nursing team at Henley House for their care and support there, and the nursing staff at the St. Catharines Hospital. Cremation has taken place, and a private family service was held at Victoria Lawn Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to the Diabetes Foundation, or a charity of your choice
.