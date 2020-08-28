1/1
Dolores June (Hicks) GOYETCHE
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beautiful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Dolores Goyetche on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the age of 84. Mom passed away peacefully surrounded by the love and support of her family and with her loving son Raymond by her side. Beloved mother of Ronald, John (Barbara), Marie (Ed) Blasinski, Marian Jackson (Brad Forsyth), Raymond (Christine), Joe and left many cherished memories for her grandchildren John, Crystal (Lindbergh), Terri, Christopher (Amanda), Nathalie (Dylan), Emily (Alex), James and Emma. Great-grandmother of Lyric, Harper, Eva, Sofie, Abigail and Faylin. Lovingly remembered by her sister Marion, and many nieces, nephews. Predeceased by her beloved son Ronnie, her husband Jean (Jim), her parents Thomas and Helen (nee Potenza), her beloved brother Tommy and sister Shirley. Respecting the restrictions of COVID-19, including maximum occupancy levels and the requirement for face coverings (see www.thebao.ca), friends are invited to join the family at the PATTERSON FUNERAL HOME, 6062 Main St. Niagara Falls, visiting Saturday 9 to 11 am. A Funeral Service in celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by interment at Fairview Cemetery. In memory of Dolores, memorial contributions may be made to The Niagara Health Foundation (Walker Family Cancer Centre), and would be appreciated by her family. Online condolences at pattersonfuneralhome.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Aug. 28, 2020.
