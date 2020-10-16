With sadness we announce the peaceful passing of Theresa on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Greater Niagara General Hospital in her 97th year. She has now been reunited with her husband of 78 years, the late Frank Bruzzese (July, 2020). Loving mother to Betty Desson (Bob), Linda Desson (Mac) and Terry Bruzzese (Jim). Proud grandmother of Robert (Erin), DeAnna (Jamie), Ryan (Deanna) Desson and great-grandmother of Brinlee, Kadence, Wyatt and Harper. She will be sadly missed by her many nieces and nephews. Theresa was predeceased by her parents Fred and Elizabeth Iannizzi, father and mother-in-law Nicodemo and Elizabeth Bruzzese. She was the last of her seven siblings, predeceased by her sisters Josephine, Carmel, Raffaela (Rae), Angelina (Ang) and her brothers Domenic and Nick. Theresa grew up in Thorold and moved to Welland when she married Frank. She was a member of Saint Mary Parish and the Catholic Women's League and the Rose City Seniors Centre of Welland. The family wishes to extend sincere gratitude and appreciation to the dedicated staff and administration at Local Health Integration Network (LHIN-Niagara Branch), Queenston Retirement Place and the Greater Niagara General Hospital for their care and compassion. Arrangements entrusted to PLEASANTVIEW FUNERAL HOME & CEMETERY, 905.892.1699 and a private Rite of Committal at Pleasantview Mausoleum will take place. Donations in memory of Mrs. Bruzzese can be made to a charity of your choice
.