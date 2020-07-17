1/1
nee Kenny Dolores May FARRELL
Peacefully on Thursday, July 15, 2020, at Joseph Brant Hospital, Dolores Farrell passed away at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Roy Farrell. Loving mother of Brian and Susan Farrell and Rick and Sue Farrell. Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother of Ryan and Katherine Farrell (Liam, Emily and Declan), Anna Lauren and Eren Tufekci (Emi), Brittany Farrell and Greg Farrell. Dolores was a devoted grandmother to her grandchildren, and throughout her life enjoyed her volunteer and charity work with the Merritton Lioness Club, as well as singing in the Elm St. Choir with her friends. Cremation has taken place, and Dolores will be laid to rest next to her husband Roy at Pleasantview Memorial Gardens. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com


Published in St. Catharines Standard on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kitching, Steepe & Ludwig Funeral Home
146 Mill Street North
Waterdown, ON L0R 2H0
(905) 689-4852
